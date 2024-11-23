BJP-Led NDA Sweeps Assam Assembly By-Polls 2024

GUWAHATI: The Assam legislative assembly by-election results revealed decisive outcomes in key constituencies. In Dholai, BJP's Nihar Ranjan Das defeated Congress' Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha by a commanding margin of 9098 votes.

Similarly, in Behali, Diganta Ghatowal of the BJP won against Congress candidate Joyonto Borah with a margin of 9051 votes.

In Sidli, UPPL candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma triumphed over Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) rival Suddho Kumar Basumatary by 37016 votes, showcasing the UPPL’s stronghold in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

Meanwhile, in Bongaigaon, AGP’s Diptimayee Choudhury defeated Congress’ Brajenjit Singha by 35164 votes, solidifying the AGP’s regional prominence.