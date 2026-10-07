BJP-led NDA Sweeps First-Ever Silchar Municipal Corporation Polls

The ruling BJP-led NDA scored a massive victory in the first-ever Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections, capturing 34 out of 42 seats to comfortably secure the civic body.

Officials confirmed that the BJP won 32 seats, including two uncontested victories, while its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) secured two seats. The opposition Congress was restricted to just two seats, and Independents claimed six.

The landmark election, held via paper ballots on October 3, 2026, saw a 70.22% voter turnout. The results immediately triggered political sparring.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the verdict, stating that the ballot-paper sweep conclusively debunks the opposition’s persistent narrative regarding Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering. "Congress loses even on paper ballots," Sarma remarked, noting that the outcome reflects absolute public faith in the NDA's development agenda.

The newly upgraded corporation resolves a six-year leadership vacuum in Barak Valley's principal city.

The sweeping mandate gives the NDA total legislative control to address critical civic priorities, including flash flood mitigation, dilapidated road networks, and waste management systems across Silchar's 42 wards.