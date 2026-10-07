Nagaon Bypoll: 76.19% Voting Recorded Despite Brief EVM Glitches

The high-stakes Nagaon parliamentary by-election in Assam concluded peacefully on Tuesday with a robust provisional voter turnout of approximately 76.19% across its eight assembly segments.

Polling began at 7 AM under tight security arrangements. Long queues of enthusiastic voters, including elderly citizens, were seen across the constituency's 2,112 polling stations.

According to the Election Commission of India, the Samaguri segment recorded the highest voter participation at 80.34%, while Raha registered the lowest at 70.27%.

The voting process encountered minor Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) snags at a few booths, including a complaint raised by AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal regarding a slow-responding machine in Samaguri.

However, election officials promptly replaced the faulty units, ensuring that polling continued without any major disruption or delay. No significant untoward incidents were reported throughout the day.

The crucial bypoll, triggered by the resignation of former MP Pradyut Bordoloi, features a fierce triangular contest among the BJP, Congress, and AIUDF.

The electronic fate of the 15 candidates in the fray has now been sealed, and the official counting of votes is scheduled to take place on October 9.