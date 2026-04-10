BJP Lotus Symbol Inside Polling Station Sparks Row in Nazira, Saikia Objects

A controversy erupted at Polling Station No. 113 in Nazira on Thursday after a BJP lotus symbol was allegedly displayed inside the polling station, drawing an immediate objection from Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia.

The incident occurred during voting hours, when Saikia arrived at the station to cast his own vote.

Saikia said he was shocked to spot a woman Booth Level Agent (BLA) wearing an identity card that bore the lotus symbol — the official election symbol of the BJP.

He immediately raised the issue with polling officials on the spot, personally presenting the ID card as evidence and accusing the ruling party of violating the Model Code of Conduct. Displaying any party symbol inside a polling station is prohibited under election rules.

BJP candidate Mayur Borgohain brushed aside the allegations, calling them "petty" and accusing those raising the issue of attempting to mislead the public.

Borgohain expressed confidence that voters would respond decisively in favour of development under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The matter was brought to the attention of polling officials, and the outcome of their inquiry was not immediately available at the time of reporting.

Also Read: Polling materials reach Jorhat ahead of polls, rain-proof arrangements ensured