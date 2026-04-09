Jorhat Polls: EVMs Dispatched, 90 Pink Booths Set Up for Women Voters

Polling parties in Jorhat district departed with Electronic Voting Machines and election materials on Wednesday, marking the final push before voting begins on April 9 across Jorhat, Titabor, and Mariani assembly constituencies.

The dispatch followed the close of campaigning for what are seen as closely watched electoral contests in this part of Assam.

Jorhat District Commissioner Jay Shivani confirmed that a total of 886 polling stations have been set up across the three constituencies in the district.

The distribution of materials to polling personnel was carried out at the government boys' school premises, while a separate dispatch centre for the Teok constituency was set up at the government girls' school, handling materials for 249 stations.

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