Jorhat Polls: EVMs Dispatched, 90 Pink Booths Set Up for Women Voters

Polling parties in Jorhat district departed with Electronic Voting Machines and election materials on Wednesday, marking the final push before voting begins on April 9 across Jorhat, Titabor, and Mariani assembly constituencies.
The dispatch followed the close of campaigning for what are seen as closely watched electoral contests in this part of Assam.
Jorhat District Commissioner Jay Shivani confirmed that a total of 886 polling stations have been set up across the three constituencies in the district.
The distribution of materials to polling personnel was carried out at the government boys' school premises, while a separate dispatch centre for the Teok constituency was set up at the government girls' school, handling materials for 249 stations.
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Of the 886 polling stations, 90 have been designated as pink polling stations — booths designed specifically for women voters and staffed entirely by female personnel.
"There are a total of 90 pink polling stations, made for women. So out of 886, 90 polling stations will have women personnel deployed there," DC Shivani said.
With rainfall forecast for polling day, the administration has taken precautionary steps. A waiting shed has been set up at each polling station, and several stations have been equipped with additional rooms with concrete roofs to provide cover for voters during heavy rain.
Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been actively raising awareness among voters about polling station preparations and the election process, DC Shivani added.