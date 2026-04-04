BJP National President Nitin Nabin addresses massive poll rally in Darrang

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: In his maiden visit to Darrang district, BJP’s National President Nitin Nabin addressed a massive election rally at Dighirpar ‘Rash Khola’ field on Friday afternoon. The venue, located a few kilometres away from the historic Pothorughat, drew a large crowd.

Paying rich tributes to the 140 Krishak Swahids who laid down their lives during the 1894 Krishak Vidroh at Pothorughat and to the Martyrs of the Assam Movement, Nabin extended support to the BJP candidates contesting from the region. These include Nilima Devi for Mangaldai LAC, Dr. Paramananda Rajbongshi for Sipajhar, and Bikan Deka for the newly formed Tangla LAC.

In his address, Nabin highlighted the transformative shift in Assam since 2014, when the BJP-led governments assumed power at both the Centre and the state. He contrasted the current atmosphere of peace, prosperity, and possibilities with the disturbances and fear that prevailed during the prolonged Congress rule.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the North East, Nabin quoted Modi as saying that India cannot prosper without the prosperity of the North East. He drew a comparison between PM Modi and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh regarding their engagement with Assam.

“PM Modi has visited Assam as many as 70 times in the last ten years, reflecting his deep love and respect for the people of the state,” Nabin said.

Nabin also criticized Congress leaders, terming Rahul Gandhi a “part-time politician” who visits India only during election seasons and returns to foreign countries once the polls are over. In contrast, he described BJP leaders, including PM Modi, as “full-time politicians” and dedicated “sevaks” (servants) of the nation’s people.

The BJP National President praised the Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government for reclaiming large tracts of government land from infiltrators, who he alleged were patronized under previous Congress regimes.

Also Read: Keep Congress Rule in Mind While Voting, Says Nitin Nabin