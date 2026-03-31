BJP National President Nitin Nabin Addresses Rally in Jagiroad, Pitches 'Made in Assam' Vision

BJP National President Nitin Nabin addressed a large election rally in Deusal, Jagiroad on Monday in support of party candidate Piyush Hazarika, who is contesting from the 52 No. Jagiroad constituency in the upcoming Assam assembly elections.

More than twenty thousand supporters turned out to welcome the national president at the campaign event.

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