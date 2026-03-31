BJP National President Nitin Nabin Addresses Rally in Jagiroad, Pitches 'Made in Assam' Vision

BJP National President Nitin Nabin addressed a large election rally in Deusal, Jagiroad on Monday in support of party candidate Piyush Hazarika, who is contesting from the 52 No. Jagiroad constituency in the upcoming Assam assembly elections.
More than twenty thousand supporters turned out to welcome the national president at the campaign event.
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Nabin took aim at the Congress party over its record on national security, claiming that the previous Congress government remained silent when soldiers were martyred at the border.
In contrast, he said the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always responded firmly to threats while honouring the sacrifices of the armed forces.
Nabin also spoke about the semiconductor project currently under construction in the state, using it to paint an ambitious economic vision for Assam's future.
"The people of Assam would soon witness 'Made in India' being replaced by 'Made in Assam'," he said, adding that the world would soon use products carrying the 'Made in Assam' brand.
BJP's Jagiroad candidate Piyush Hazarika delivered the welcome address, appealing to the public to support the NDA candidate in the interest of all-round development of the constituency.
Assam BJP State President Dilip Saikia also addressed the gathering, urging booth-level party workers to put in maximum effort to ensure victories for all NDA candidates across the state in the 2026 assembly election.