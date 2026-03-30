Nitin Nabin accuses Cong of compromising national security; confident of NDA return in Assam

Guwahati: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin has accused the Congress of having a history of compromising on national security and attempting to ‘legalise, normalise, and formalise illegal infiltration.’
Addressing a public gathering at Jonai Higher Secondary School Field in Dhemaji on Sunday, Nabin also claimed that NDA is set to return to power in Assam with a “massive majority”.
“The INC has a history of compromising on national security and has attempted to legalise, normalise, and formalise illegal infiltration, undermining the interests of the people of Assam.”
He further said that NDA has worked to fulfil the aspirations of the youth and has positioned Assam as the growth engine of the North-East.
At a separate public meeting at Ledo Bazar High School Ground in Margherita, he highlighted development initiatives under Narendra Modi.
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, this region, rich in natural resources, is being strengthened through road infrastructure, industrial support, and trade corridor development,” he added.
Referring to the turnout at the rally, Nabin said that the overwhelming public participation and support reaffirm that the people of Assam stand firmly with the NDA and reject the appeasement politics of the Congress.
Earlier, addressing BJP workers from Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts in Gogamukh, he lauded party cadres for their outreach efforts.
“Our workers in Assam are reaching every household with full dedication and commitment, bringing the schemes of the double-engine government to the people,” he said.
Expressing confidence in the party’s prospects, Nabin said that seeing workers’ tireless efforts and sacrifices, he can say with complete confidence that the NDA is set to form the government in Assam once again with a massive majority.