BJP stages protest rally in Haflong over controversial remarks on PM’s mother

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a strong show of dissent, the Dima Hasao unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a protest rally in Haflong on Monday, condemning the alleged derogatory remarks made by Congress and INDIA alliance leaders about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Late mother.

A large crowd gathered outside the BJP district office in the afternoon, voicing outrage and demanding a formal apology from the Congress leadership. The protest was sparked by recent events at a Congress rally in Bihar, where senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, were present. Alleged abusive language was directed at the Prime Minister and his Late mother from the public stage at the event.

Led by District BJP President Dhriti Thaosen and DHAC CEM Debolal Gorlosa, the rally saw participation from Executive Members, MACs, party officials, and leaders of the BJP Mahila Morcha. Protesters denounced the remarks as not only an affront to Modi’s mother but also an insult to mothers across the nation. Speeches delivered during the rally emphasized that such language was unacceptable in public discourse and demanded an immediate and unconditional apology from Congress.

The procession moved from the BJP office to the District Commissioner’s office, accompanied by civic officials and party members. Slogans and symbolic gestures underscored the emotional intensity of the demonstration.

Speaking to the media, BJP President Dhriti Thaosen reiterated the party’s demand for an apology, stating that the remarks undermined the dignity of women and reflected a decline in political decorum. He emphasized that the BJP would continue its agitation until Congress publicly apologizes to the Prime Minister’s family and the people of India.

The rally concluded peacefully at the District Commissioner’s office, with organizers vowing to pursue further action if their demands remained unmet.

