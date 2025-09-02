Senior BTR Congress leader Garjan Mashahary resigns from party

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Senior Congress leader of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), who was holding the post of Secretary of the APCC, Garjan Mashahary, on Sunday, resigned from the Congress citing limited responsibilities and space in the party’s Bodoland Territorial Region.

In his resignation letter to APCC President Gaurav Gogoi, Mashahary expressed gratitude to key party leaders and wished for Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister in 2029. In his resignation letter, he extended his gratitude to Mallikarjun Kharge for being his favourite leader, and Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra (Gandhi), Jitendra Singh, and Bhupen Bora for the opportunities he was given in the Congress party. Claiming himself a Congress loyal, he said that he came from a revolutionary background and carried certain dreams to uplift the people of Bodoland. However, he said that presently he had no role in the BTR.

He said that during Bhupen Bora’s leadership, he had served the party as senior Spokesperson, Member of the PAC Committee, Chairman of the BTR Congress Observers’ Committee, and also as General Secretary, but he had been relieved of all these responsibilities. He also said that he was no longer in a position to extend meaningful support to the Congress due to which he resigned from the primary membership and position in the party.

Also Read: United People’s Party Liberal’s youth wing Secretary Dr Sangrang Brahma resigns from party

Also Watch: