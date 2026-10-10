BJP Sweeps Nagaon Bypoll: Devasish Sharma Secures Decisive Mandate

In a major political shift, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Devasish Sharma won the high-stakes Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll by a massive margin of 1,42,224 votes, upending traditional voting patterns in the constituency.

According to the final Election Commission data, Sharma secured 7,14,349 votes, capturing a dominant 49.12% vote share. His nearest rival, Badruddin Ajmal of the AIUDF, finished second with 5,72,125 votes (39.34%), while Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora suffered a severe blow, collapsing to a distant third with just 1,29,492 votes (8.9%).

The victory triggered widespread celebrations across the state, with local BJP leaders dancing to traditional Assamese drums. Political analysts on social media noted that the ruling party successfully breached minority-dominated strongholds in a seat where Muslims constitute roughly 62% of the electorate.

Reacting to the sweeping victory, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the mandate as a triumph of development over polarization. "This historic verdict reflects the people's unwavering faith in PM Narendra Modi’s vision of progress. Our developmental footprint has transcended all demographic barriers in Nagaon," Sarma stated.

The resounding win firmly cements the BJP’s expanding footprint in central Assam while leaving the opposition in deep introspection.