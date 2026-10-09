GMC Mandates Trade Licenses and NOCs for Guwahati Homestays

In a major move to bring commercial hospitality under civic oversight, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has introduced a strict regulatory framework for all homestays.

Under the newly enforced mandates, residential properties operating as commercial lodgings must obtain an official civic trade license, submit standard property verification documents, and secure a mandatory No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from local neighbourhood committees.

The decision follows growing public anxiety regarding unmonitored residential rentals. Over the past year, multiple citizens' forums flagged concerns that unregulated guest houses were transforming quiet neighborhoods into hotspots for unauthorized activities.

"Safety and transparency are our key focus areas," a senior GMC enforcement official stated. "While we support tourism, commercial operations inside residential pockets cannot continue without physical accountability. The inclusion of local NOCs ensures neighbourhood consent."

Property owners must apply via the Sewa Setu platform. Submissions require authentic proof of identity, rental agreements, up-to-date property tax receipts, and police clearances.

Unlicensed entities found hosting travellers will face heavy monetary penalties and potential sealing during scheduled municipal enforcement drives.