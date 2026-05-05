BJP takes Mangaldai and Sipajhar; All India United Democratic Front wins Dalgaon in Darrang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In line with pre-poll speculations, the BJP has emerged victorious in the Mangaldai and Sipajhar LACs in Darrang district.

In Mangaldai, BJP candidate Nilima Devi defeated the nearest Congress candidate Rijumani Hazarika by a margin of 24,438 votes.

Similarly, in Sipajhar, the BJP candidate, Dr Paramananda Rajbanshi, paved his way to the Assembly for the second term, defeating Congress candidate Binanda Kumar Saikia by a margin of 25,425 votes.

On the other hand, in Dalgaon, the UDF candidate, Majibur Rahman, defeated the nearest Independent candidate, Ainul Haque, by a margin of 23,038 votes to secure his second term in the Assembly.

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