All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) extends support to opposition candidates to counter BJP says Aminul Islam

Guwahati: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) General Secretary Aminul Islam on Friday said that his party will contest in 3 constituencies and support other candidates in three more, to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

“We want to defeat the BJP, so we are directly contesting in 3 constituencies and indirectly participating in three other constituencies by supporting someone else,” he said.

He said that the AIUDF will support the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) candidate in the Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha seat, the TMC candidate in the Silchar seat and the CPI (M) candidate in the Barpeta seat.

Aminul Islam, AIUDF General Secretary and MLA, added that his party is contesting two seats in the second and third phase polls.

“Our party candidates Badruddin Ajmal, Haji Aminul Islam will win from Dhubri and Nagaon Lok Sabha seats and the party candidate will also win in Karimganj seat, which will be held in the last two phases in Assam. The second phase of polls will be held in five parliamentary constituencies - Silchar, Karimganj, Nagaon, Darrang-Udalguri and Diphu seats. Our party has decided to extend our support to the BPF candidate in the Darrang-Udalguri seat, and TMC candidate Radheshyam Biswas in the Silchar seat in the second phase of the polls. Our party will also extend support to CPI (M) candidate Manoranjan Talukdar in the Barpeta seat,” said Aminul Islam.

He further said that Badruddin Ajmal will win with a record margin of votes from Dhubri’s seat.

“We are monitoring in Guwahati and Kokrajhar seats and the party will later take decision to whom the party will support,” Aminul Islam said.

The Lok Sabha elections in Assam are being conducted in three phases. The first phase of the election concluded on April 19.

In the first phase, 75.95 per cent of voters in the five parliamentary constituencies of Assam - Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Kaziranga, Dibrugarh and Jorhat, came out to exercise their franchise.

The second phase of polls in five Lok Sabha seats in Assam for Silchar, Karimganj, Diphu, Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri will be held on April 26.

Voting for Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta and Guwahati will be held on May 7 in the third phase of voting. (ANI)

