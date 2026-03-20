BJP Ticket Denials Trigger Rebellion in Karbi Anglong Ahead of Assam Polls

The BJP has denied tickets to a string of prominent and experienced figures across key constituencies in the region.

Those dropped include Dr Numal Momin, a two-term MLA and Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly (108-Bokajan LAC), Dorsing Ronghang (109-Howraghat LAC), veteran leader Bidyasing Engleng (100-Diphu LAC), Rupsing Teron (Baithalangso LAC), and former cabinet minister Nandita Gorlosa (113-Haflong LAC).

Each of these leaders carries a substantial voter base built over years of grassroots work and community service. Their exclusion, without any clear public justification from the party, has left supporters and party workers deeply unsettled.

In their place, the BJP has fielded relatively lesser-known or newly elevated names — a move that sources within the party describe as arbitrary and politically risky.