Padma Hazarika gets BJP ticket for Naduar LAC, veteran MLA eyes massive victory margin

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Five-time MLA from Sootea LAC, Padma Hazarika, has been declared as the BJP candidate for the newly constituted Naduar LAC under Sonitpur district.

The Naduar Mandal BJP and the grassroots party workers welcomed the decision and celebrated the announcement on Thursday. Talking to a media gathering here, the sitting MLA thanked the members of the selection panel, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, and BJP state President Dilip Saikia for nominating him for the third time.

He said that he would file his nomination at Tezpur on Friday, and added that he would win with more than one lakh twenty thousand votes.

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