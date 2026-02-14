BJP to announce Assam Assembly candidates after Feb 25: Dilip Saikia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: “The BJP is well prepared for the upcoming Assembly elections. In the matter of selection of candidates for party nominations, some understanding and adjustments will inevitably have to be made here and there,” said State BJP President Dilip Saikia, adding that the names of the candidates would be announced after February 25.

He further stated, “This time, in the Assembly elections, many new candidates will receive party tickets. Along with several former legislators, many new faces will also be nominated. The final decision on the tickets will be taken by the Central Parliamentary Board.”

Saikia informed that arrangements would be made to finalize the candidature based on opinions collected from the mandal level up to the district and state levels, in consultation with various party fronts in the district. “Candidates for the Assembly polls will be finalized through the BJP’s internal democratic process,” he said while interacting with media persons at Mangaldai on Thursday.

Responding to a journalist’s question regarding the possibility of the BJP fielding a candidate in the Dalgaon LAC, which has a large number of voters from the religious minority community, Saikia commented that it is natural for certain constituencies to have a higher concentration of specific communities.

