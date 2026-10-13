BJP to Launch Janaseva Kendras in 32 Silchar Wards for Accessible Civic Services

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Following the BJP-led alliance’s emphatic victory in the inaugural Silchar Municipal Corporation election, the Cachar district BJP has announced plans to establish Janaseva Kendras (public service centres) across all wards won by the party, aiming to make civic services more accessible to residents.

The BJP-led alliance secured 34 of the 42 wards in the election, including two won by its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). The BJP itself won in 32 wards.

According to party sources, Janaseva Kendras will be opened in all 32 wards represented by BJP councillors after the official swearing-in of the newly elected members of Silchar’s first municipal corporation. Similar centres may also be set up in the two wards won by the AGP.

The initiative is intended to provide residents with easier access to civic and welfare-related services at the ward level.

Meanwhile, the Cachar BJP will organise a felicitation programme for the newly elected councillors on October 15 at Rajiv Bhavan in Silchar. The event will be attended by BJP Assam President and Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia, State Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Barak Valley ministers Kaushik Rai and Krishnendu Paul, along with party MPs, MLAs, and senior office-bearers.

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