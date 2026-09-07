BJP to win two-thirds of seats in Silchar corporation election: Dilip Saikia

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: State BJP president Dilip Saikia wrapped up his three-day visit to fine-tune the party's strategy for the ensuing Silchar Municipal Corporation election, declaring that the city was heading towards a "triple-engine government."

A visibly confident Saikia, while speaking to mediapersons, said the BJP would form the board in the Silchar Municipal Corporation by winning two-thirds of the total 42 ward seats. Addressing the question of whether a woman or a man would hold the mayor's post, he stated that the most eligible person elected would be made the mayor.

Saikia claimed that, politically, there is no major challenge before the BJP in Silchar. He also described Silchar as a politically fertile ground for the party. He mentioned that the BJP had moved forward with conducting the municipal corporation elections to fulfil the long-standing expectations of Silchar's residents, adding that the party is fully prepared for the polls.

Additionally, the BJP state president highlighted several plans aimed at transforming Silchar into a smart and modern city.

He informed that a total of 249 ticket seekers had applied to contest as BJP candidates across the 42 wards. Discussions have already been held with them. While expectations were high, the party's sole goal remains victory.

Saikia also outlined several development plans with the municipal corporation elections in focus.

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