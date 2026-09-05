BJP president Dilip Saikia kicks off municipal poll exercise in Silchar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: State BJP President Dilip Saikia and the party's central observer Ravindra Raju on Friday arrived at Silchar for a two-day assignment to gear up the tempo for the ensuing municipal corporation election. A confident Saikia said that the people of the newly formed corporation would definitely bless the party to make a 'Viksit Silchar.'

During the visit, Saikia and Raju are scheduled to attend a series of meetings with the party leaders of various ranks. On Friday, they held a discussion session with the booth-level and ward presidents to take stock of the ground situation. On Saturday, they will attend a meeting with the district's core committee, election management committee, and other senior leaders of the party.

Also Read: Assam: Dr Antonia Mampilly laid to rest after years of service to sick and suffering