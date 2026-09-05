Assam News

BJP president Dilip Saikia kicks off municipal poll exercise in Silchar

BJP leaders Dilip Saikia and Ravindra Raju visit Silchar to strengthen the party’s preparations for the upcoming municipal corporation election.
State BJP President Dilip Saikia
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A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: State BJP President Dilip Saikia and the party's central observer Ravindra Raju on Friday arrived at Silchar for a two-day assignment to gear up the tempo for the ensuing municipal corporation election. A confident Saikia said that the people of the newly formed corporation would definitely bless the party to make a 'Viksit Silchar.'

During the visit, Saikia and Raju are scheduled to attend a series of meetings with the party leaders of various ranks. On Friday, they held a discussion session with the booth-level and ward presidents to take stock of the ground situation. On Saturday, they will attend a meeting with the district's core committee, election management committee, and other senior leaders of the party.

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State BJP President Dilip Saikia
municipal poll exercise
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