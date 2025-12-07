BJP will make it to Dispur again: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Restricting himself from predicting the number of seats his party would win in the ensuing Assembly election, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confidently declared that the BJP would get absolute majority this time. After attending the 'Mukhyamatri Mahila Udyamita Achoni' cheque distribution programmes in Hailakandi and Dholai on Saturday, Sarma said, the ruling party would register yet another landslide victory with astounding number of seats in next year's election. In both the gatherings Sarma strongly criticized the Congress party, alleging that during its tenure it "only distributed dhuti and lungi instead of bringing real development to the people."

In Hailakandi, 17,774 women would receive Rs 10,000 each under MMUA. Guardian Minister Krishnendu Paul and Minister Kaushik Roy, were present at the event.

The Chief Minister said, till now, 12 lakh women across Assam had received financial assistance under the Udyamita Achoni which would finally cover a total of 40 beneficiaries. He also hinted at a "New Year gift" for Orunodoi beneficiaries, though details were not disclosed. The Chief Minister declared a series of major projects for Hailakandi which include an MRI machine at Hailakandi Civil Hospital, a new medical college. In Dholai, asked about the stalemate over the proposed flyover in Silchar following the objections from businesses community, Sarma said, his government was ready to start the work, but there should be consensus amongst all the stake holders as well as the common public. 'We as a government cannot involve ourselves in controversy. You come out with a consensus, we will start the work from the very next day", he maintained.

