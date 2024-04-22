BJP will win Diphu seat by over 3 lakh votes: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

A Correspondent

Dongkamukam: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while campaigning for BJP nominee Amarsingh Tisso at Dongkamukam, said that all three Ds—Diphu, Dispur, and Delhi—are run by the BJP.

“Due to development, the BJP will win the Diphu Lok Sabha seat by over three lakh votes,” the Chief Minister said.

He was addressing the huge gathering at KASA Stadium.

“You have been supporting us in every election; that is the reason we sanctioned the Assam Mala project (the road from Howraghat Hojai Hamren Road), the road from Kheroni to Jerikending, etc., and many more,” he continued.

He further announced that besides a law college and a veterinary college here, Diphu will get a new university after the election.

He also announced that ration card holders will get an Arunudoi card without delay. Continuing his speech, he said that there was one MLA seat for West Karbi Anglong before (Boithalangso LAC), but now the government has increased one more seat to increase the tally to two, i.e., No. 111 Rongkhang LA and No. 112 Amri LA.

“This shows that the BJP cares about you,” he added.

“Also, I request that Karbi, Boro, Tiwa, Dimasa, Garo, and others should live peacefully here,” he said, and he thanked the district for getting a good metric result.

He also assured of creating 50,000 vacant posts after the election for unemployed youths. Regarding the autonomous state for the three districts, Sharma said that Horensing Bey has placed it before the Parliament, and now the rest the work will be done by Amarsingh Tisso, our next MP.

He was accompanied by KAAC chief Dr. Tuliram Ronghang, MLA Rupsing Teron, all EMs, MACs Board chairman of KAAC, President BJP WKADC Radip Ronghang, and others.

