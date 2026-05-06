BJP wins 5 out of 6 seats in Kamrup district, Congress takes Chamaria LAC

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The results of the Assam Assembly election for Kamrup district, declared on Monday, saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secure a dominant performance by winning five of the six legislative assembly constituencies, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to win one seat.

In 29 No. Palasbari LAC, BJP's Himangshu Shekhar Baishya registered a decisive win over Asom Gana Parishad (AGP)-backed candidate Pankaj Lochan Goswami, winning by a margin of 43,953 votes. Baishya secured 1,09,301 votes, while Goswami polled 65,348 votes.

In 28 No. Boko-Chaygaon (ST) LAC, BJP candidate Raju Metch defeated Congress nominee Romen Sing Rabha by 60,554 votes. Metch garnered 1,07,113 votes, while Rabha received 47,554 votes.

In 27 No. Chamaria LAC, Congress candidate Rekibuddin Ahmed emerged victorious, defeating his nearest rival, Imdad Hussain of the AIUDF, by a margin of 78,696 votes. Ahmed secured 1,49,720 votes, while Hussain polled 71,024 votes.

In 30 No. Hajo-Sualkuchi (SC) LAC, BJP candidate Prakash Chandra Das edged past Congress candidate Nandita Das in a closely contested race by 724 votes. Das secured 81,699 votes, while Nandita Das received 80,975 votes.

In 31 No. Rangia LAC, BJP's Bhabaesh Kalita defeated Congress candidate Pranjit Choudhury by a margin of 34,029 votes. Kalita polled 1,07,929 votes, while Choudhury secured 73,900 votes.

In 32 No. Kamalpur LAC, BJP candidate Diganta Kalita overcame Congress nominee Satyabrata Kalita by 19,449 votes. Diganta Kalita secured 74,455 votes, while Satyabrata Kalita received 55,006 votes.

The counting of votes for all six constituencies under the Kamrup election district was completed peacefully and smoothly.

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