BJP Workers in Tezpur Protest Against Seat Being Given to AGP for Third Consecutive Time

Hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers staged a protest in Tezpur on Friday, demanding that the party field its own candidate from the 67 No. Tezpur Assembly constituency in the upcoming 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, instead of ceding the seat to alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) for the third time in a row.
The protest was organised primarily by BJP leaders and workers from the Ushapur Gaon Panchayat area, with a large number of supporters taking to the streets carrying party flags and raising slogans against the proposed seat-sharing arrangement.
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Protesters said they were strongly opposed to the Tezpur constituency being allocated to the AGP again, calling a third consecutive handover of the seat unacceptable to the party's grassroots workers in the area.
They warned that if the party's central leadership again decided to leave the seat to its ally, BJP workers in the constituency might boycott the election altogether — a significant internal pressure signal ahead of seat-sharing negotiations within the NDA alliance in Assam.
The protesting workers asserted that they would continue their agitation until the party leadership agreed to nominate a BJP candidate from the Tezpur constituency for the 2026 Assembly election.