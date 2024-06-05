BJP's Parimal Suklabaidya Secures Historic Victory in Silchar with Record Margin of 6,37,364 Votes

Silchar: The BJP set an all time record in Silchar as its candidate Parimal Suklabaidya clinched a massive victory in this prestigious seat by a mammoth margin of 6,37,364 votes against his nearest rival Surya Kanta Sarkar. Suklabaidya, a veteran saffron brigade leader and a Cabinet Minister in the state polled 6,37,364 while Sarkar finished with 3,76,219 votes. The TMC candidate Radheshyam Biswas was a distant third with meagre 19,880 votes, just six thousand ahead of the NOTA (12,394).

Silchar Lok Sabha seat, which had been reserved for the SC for the first time after the delimitation, used to have a close fight in the past. Even in last Lok Sabha election, despite tremendous Modi wave, the BJP candidate Dr. Rajdeep Roy defeated his Congress rival Susmita Dev by a margin of nearly 80,000 votes. Roy polled 4,99,414, which was the previous record in Silchar.

Suklabaidya after registering his maiden victory in the general election after a few unsuccessful attempts in the past from the erstwhile reserved Karimganj seat, thanked the people of his constituency for showering blessings on him. Maintaining that the unemployment had been a plaguing problem for the Barak Valley, Suklabaidya said, he would concentrate on bringing a big industry like the Tata’s semi conductor unit in Jagiroad.

