BJP's Candidate Ranjit Dutta Sweeps Sonitpur Parliamentary Seat with Strong Leads in Biswanath, Behali, and Gohpur LACs

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ranjit Dutta secured remarkable leads in all the three LACs Biswanath, Behali and Gohpur in Biswanath district resulting in his victory in Sonitpur parliamentary seat. In no 70 Biswanath LAC, Ranjit Dutta managed to get 87,267 votes while Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Premlal Ganju got 50,048 votes. In no 71 Behali which is both the candidates’ home constituency, Ranjit Dutta got 70,919 votes and Premlal Ganju secured 43,595. In no 72 Gohpur LAC, Ranjit Dutta received 92,668 votes while his opponent Premlal Ganju got 32,841.

