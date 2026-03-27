Dibrugarh Assembly Seat 2026: AJP's Mainak Patra Challenges Four-Term MLA Prasanta Phukan

Dibrugarh: The contest for the Dibrugarh Legislative Assembly constituency is shaping up as a direct battle between experience and fresh ambition. Congress ally Assam Jatiya Parishad's (AJP) candidate Mainak Patra has set his sights on unseating four-time MLA Prasanta Phukan — and he is making the city's long-neglected infrastructure problems the centrepiece of his campaign.
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Mainak Patra has wasted no time in identifying the issues he says the sitting MLA has failed to address over two decades in office.
Flood erosion tops his list. "My first priority is the protection of Dibrugarh. Flood erosion is a major problem in the city, which has not been adequately addressed by the MLA over the last 20 years," he said.
He pointed to the stone spurs constructed after the devastating erosion of 1952-53 to divert river flow, noting that these structures no longer exist. If elected, Patra said he would tackle the problem using cement blocks or large stones in a proper, scientific manner.
Patra also highlighted what he described as the chronic problem of artificial flooding in Dibrugarh — an issue he said recurs every year without any serious scientific study or long-term fix being put in place.
"The drainage system is in poor condition, and the Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) drain has lost its capacity to flush out rainwater," he said.
He noted that pumps are currently being used to siphon off rainwater during flooding episodes, and that the main drain has not been cleaned properly. "Earlier, workers used to physically enter and clean the entire DTP drain," Patra pointed out — a contrast he used to illustrate the decline in civic maintenance under the current administration.
On parking, Patra said the city urgently needs a scientific elevated car parking system, and committed to making it a priority if he wins the seat.
Sitting MLA and BJP candidate Prasanta Phukan, contesting for a fifth consecutive term, offered a different picture of Dibrugarh — one of a city on the cusp of major expansion.
"Over the last four terms, I have worked for the development of Dibrugarh, and in the coming days, the expansion of the city will be crucial," he said, pointing to Dibrugarh's designation as Assam's second capital after Dispur as a defining achievement.
"We have created a roadmap for its expansion. Although significant development has taken place, more is needed for a capital city," Phukan acknowledged.
Phukan cited the ongoing expansion of Khanikor Stadium — from a capacity of 5,000 to 35,000 — as a flagship project for the constituency. He noted that the first phase has been completed and the second is underway, with the stadium recently inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
On connectivity, he said a new overbridge will be constructed in Banipur to ease traffic congestion, and that discussions are also underway with NHIDCL for an overbridge in Khanikor.
Looking ahead, Phukan said the southern part of Dibrugarh — where the Assam Assembly and an MLA hostel are to be established — is the administration's top development priority.
On the parking issue raised by his rival, Phukan acknowledged the challenge but said steps are being taken. "We have already discussed the issue with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and appropriate measures will be taken," he said.