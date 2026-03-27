Dibrugarh Assembly Seat 2026: AJP's Mainak Patra Challenges Four-Term MLA Prasanta Phukan

Mainak Patra has wasted no time in identifying the issues he says the sitting MLA has failed to address over two decades in office.

Flood erosion tops his list. "My first priority is the protection of Dibrugarh. Flood erosion is a major problem in the city, which has not been adequately addressed by the MLA over the last 20 years," he said.

He pointed to the stone spurs constructed after the devastating erosion of 1952-53 to divert river flow, noting that these structures no longer exist. If elected, Patra said he would tackle the problem using cement blocks or large stones in a proper, scientific manner.