BJP's Raju Mesh Gets Grand Welcome in Boko After Nomination for New ST Constituency

Young BJP leader Raju Mesh received a celebratory homecoming on Saturday after being named the party's candidate for the newly created 28 No. Boko-Chaygaon (ST) constituency ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly Elections.
Defying wet weather, thousands of supporters gathered at Gobardhan in Chaygaon to welcome him with traditional Bihu husori, Bodo and Rabha dances, and devotional naam-kirtan — a display of cross-community enthusiasm that set the tone for the day.
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The celebrations did not stop at Gobardhan. Supporters escorted Mesh in a grand procession of vehicles and motorcycles from Gobardhan-Bamunigaon to the BJP office in Boko, with residents along the route felicitating him with gamosa, pajar, and aronai — traditional symbols of blessings and goodwill.
The rally then continued from the Boko BJP office all the way to Mesh's residence at Bandapara, covering nearly 30 kilometres along National Highway 17.
Addressing the sea of supporters, Mesh struck a community-first tone, saying the BJP had honoured local communities by selecting a candidate from among them.
He pledged to dedicate his efforts to securing the rights of deprived and neglected sections of society — a message calibrated for a constituency that is home to a diverse mix of tribal and ethnic communities.
The rally drew participation from allied NDA organisations, including the Rabha Hasong Joint Forum and the Asom Gana Parishad.
The Boko-Chaygaon (ST) constituency, newly carved out and reserved for Scheduled Tribes, reflects the area's rich ethnic diversity — with Rabha, Bodo, Garo, Gorkha, and Koch-Rajbongshi communities all calling it home.
Several other parties have already entered the fray:
Congress has nominated Ramen Singh Rabha, former President of the All Rabha Students' Union
Trinamool Congress has fielded local youth Bhogalal Rabha
National People's Party (NPP) has named Gancheng B Sangma as its candidate
United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) has put forward Manoj Basumatary