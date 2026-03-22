Gaurav Gogoi: Assam 2026 Election Is Congress vs Congress, Not Congress vs BJP

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi has put forward a pointed framing of the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly elections — and it places the BJP squarely inside his own party's history.

Campaigning for Congress candidate Indranil Pegu in the Majuli constituency, Gogoi argued that the real contest is not between two opposing parties, but between two branches of the same political tree.

"This Assembly election in Assam isn't a fight between the Congress and the BJP. It's a Congress-versus-Congress fight," Gogoi said. "One is led by Himanta Biswa Sarma and the other by the ideology of Tarun Gogoi."

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