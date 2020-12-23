BJP's two-day executive meet begins in Karimganj, Assam

Karimganj: The two-day executive meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun on Wednesday (December 23) in Karimganj district of Assam at the government school playground of Karimganj.



The high voltage meeting of the ruling party of the state was started with flag hoisting. State BJP president Ranjit Dass and Karimganj district BJP president Subrata Bhattacharjee hosted the party flag. And Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda .Sonowal inaugurated the two-day programme by lighting the lamp.



Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and MP Rameshwar Teli, state BJP President Ranjit Dass, state general secretary and MP Rajdeep Roy, including BJP MLAs and many other high profile party leaders attended the programme.



State Finance, Health, and Education Minister and BJP mascot Himanta Biswa Sarma will join the meeting on Thursday.



Tight security has been put in place for the executive meeting of the saffron party to ensure safety and security as per protocol. Karimganj police and district administration also brought police from outside the district to ensure safety and provide tight security during the programme.



Assam Forest and Environment, Fisheries and Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya reviewed the preparations of the meeting with Karimganj district BJP president Subrata Bhattacharjee, MLA of Ratabari constituency, Bijoy Malakar, and other senior BJP leaders.

