In recognition of good work, CM Sarbananda Sonowal presents P&RD Awards

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the Block Development Officers who are keys for rural development should frequently exchange their ideas with other eminent and resourceful personalities to chart out the inherent potentials of their areas in a bid to expedite the rate of development of their development blocks.



Speaking at a function organised to distribute Panchayat and Rural Development Award 2020 along with review of the schemes of the department at the auditorium of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, Chief Minister Sonowal said that in the age of competition, the P&RD department has decided to confer awards to instil a sense of competition among the work force of the P&RD department. It may be noted that the awards have been given to 28 officers at the Block and District levels.

Chief Minister Sonowal also said that the BDOs should keep themselves abreast of all the schemes in their areas and have a constant discussion with the panchayat members and implement the schemes.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who always says that without empowering the rural areas, country can not progress, Sonowal said that Central and State government are committed to rural development and consequently implementing the welfare schemes for the empowerment of all sections of the people of the rural areas. He at the same time asked the BDOs to list the inherent potentials of their respective blocks and inform the government so that the government on its part can take up welfare schemes accordingly. Citing about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's overwhelming importance to North East and terming it as new engine of growth, Sonowal asked the BDOs to realise the hidden potentials of the rural areas and work accordingly to expedite the development of the state. Sonowal also congratulated the award winners and asked them to continue their good work. He also asked the under-performing BDOs to pull up their socks and get into work to catch up with other developed blocks.

Chief Minister Sonowal also asked the BDOs to work as a team along with other public representatives and build and promote a development narrative in their respective areas. He also asked the senior officers of P&RD to have a constant liaison with the BDOs at the block level and motivate them to work resolutely for the implementation of welfare schemes. He also thanked the P&RD Department for the good works it performed during the COVID 19 pandemic and requested the department to continue its good works for the welfare of all sections of the people of the state.

In line with Prime Minister's call for Atmanirbhar Bharat Assam Government is also working for Atmanirbhar Assam in a move to strengthen the fundamentals for a self-reliant Assam.

Speaking on the occasion Minister of State (i/c) for Panchayat and Rural Development Naba Kumar Doley said that the State government for taking all sections of the people on board to development has taken several schemes. In this respect the role of P&RD department is immense as the department has to work to uplift the weakest sections of the society. He also said that the P&RD department has taken schemes for women, widows divyangjans etc to lend them dignity. He also asked all functionaries of the department to work on mission mode to take rural development of the state altogether to a different level.

MLA Dibrugarh Prasanta Phukan, MLA Lahowal Rituporna Baruah, Chief Minister's Media Advisor Hrishikesh Goswami, Principal Secretary P&RD JB Ekka, Commissioner P&RD Hamen Das and other senior officers of the department were present at the function, stated a press release.

