BJSM alleges Assam Government undermining 6th Schedule councils

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) has asserted that the Government of Assam had been systematically seizing the power and functions bestowed upon the Executive Members (EMs) of Sixth Schedule council administration through guardian ministers in their respective districts and constituencies.

Talking to mediapersons in Kokrajhar, the Working President of the BJSM, DD Narzary, said that the Government of Assam started engaging guardian ministers during the UPPL regime in BTC to look after the preparation of schemes and development projects in the council and that this exercise is still going on in all Sixth Schedule councils. He said there was no requirement for guardian ministers to look after the preparation of developmental projects and its implementations in the autonomous councils under the Sixth Schedule, as they have elected EMs and MCLAs of their own to look after their developmental aspects.

He also said that engaging guardian ministers in BTC and other Sixth Schedule councils was a systematic seizure of power and functions bestowed upon the elected members of the councils.

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