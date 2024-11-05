BJSM Alleges Assam Government’s Violation of BTC Recruitment Norms, Cites Threat to Tribal Autonomy

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Mancha (BJSM) on Sunday alleged that the Government of Assam had violated the norms of 6th schedule administration over recruitment by posting 3rd and 4th grade employees from outside BTC.

In a statement, the president of BJSM Janaklal Basumatary who was a retired IRS said the BTC formed under 6th schedule had power to recruit and posting of 3rd and 4th grade but in recent times the government of Assam had been violating the norms by posting low grade categories of outside BTC in BTR. He said, “This is life and death issue of the BTC sixth schedule administration. It has been empowered to recruit the 3rd grade and 4th grade employees for the requirement of the offices of the 40 transferred subjects provided in the BTC sixth schedule (amendment) Act.2003. For that BTC had CSB to recruit 3rd grade, 4th grade employees for requirement of BTC sixth schedule administration of 40 transferred subjects. This recruitment is meant for BTC residents only for direct benefit of the grass root BTC population, with separate ratio of ST reservation to protect and promote the socio economic interest of tribal people as constitutional safeguard provided to them.” He said the last and present recruitment were conducted by the Assam Government applicable for the whole of state and it is not known how many vacancies for the offices of 40 transferred subjects of BTC and how many applicants are there from BTC residents. “The last experience shows a large number of candidates from outside BTC were posted depriving the BTC candidates. It violates the provision of BTC sixth schedule Act. 2003. It is denial of autonomy power of BTC sixth schedule administration,” he said adding that by posting the 3rd grade and 4th grade employees from outside BTC it has violated the restricted entry of non tribals and their restricted land rights in BTC sixth schedule administration area.

By virtue of the non tribal posting they will remain 30/40 years in BTC which will cause them to stay permanently causing more demographic imbalance, he said.

Basumatary said since this recruitment was an all Assam basis, no non-tribal candidate is allowed to join their posting at 40 transferred subject offices. These are to be filled up by the candidates of BTC residents. He said the present BTC government first had to ascertain how much vacancies are there in the recruitment process. He also said the political ally must be administrative ally also as well and should get its due share as provided in law.

Also Read: Jeet Kune Do Martial Arts Association of Assam Formed to Promote JKD Across Northeast India

Also Watch: