Jeet Kune Do Martial Arts Association of Assam Formed to Promote JKD Across Northeast India

A Correspondent

TANGLA: A new martial arts sports body have been formed on adhoc level, both for Assam and NE states at Rowta in Udalguri district recently under the name and style of Jeet Kune Do Martial Arts Association of Assam which will also act as an adhoc body for the Northeast region. This was informed by Someswar Basumatary and Bijoy Boro, general secretaries of the newly formed sports body. The body asserted, “The JKD Association is working hard to widen the realm of “Jeet Kune Do” throughout India. The effort has gained momentum when Shanon Lee and Ted Wong, Bruce Lee’s beloved daughter and his friend respectively visited New Delhi recently with a view to inspire and pave ways and formulate certain guidelines to the JKD Association of India.

