OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM), representing the affected indigenous tribal families of Mojabari village under Sidli revenue circle, Chirang district, on Thursday submitted a final representation-cum-ultimatum to the Principal Secretary and Secretary of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), demanding immediate and time-bound implementation of the relevant orders of the Gauhati High Court concerning the protection of tribal belts and blocks and eviction, in accordance with law, of persons found ineligible to occupy protected tribal land.

The BJSM has categorically demanded that the BTC authorities should initiate concrete legal and administrative action, beginning with Mojabari village and extending similar action to all other affected tribal belts and blocks within the BTC jurisdiction.The Working President of the BJSM, DD Narzary, said that the necessary proceedings must be substantially advanced on or before December 20, 2026, failing which he warned that the Mancha will launch a peaceful, democratic, and constitutional mass movement from the last week of December 2026.