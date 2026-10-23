Assam: BJSM demands eviction drive at Mojabari tribal belt within 15 days

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) expressed its grave concern over the alleged continued occupation of protected tribal land at Mojabari village under Sidli Revenue Circle, despite repeated representations seeking appropriate legal action for the protection of the lawful land rights of indigenous tribal communities.

In a statement, the Working President of the BJSM, DD Narzary, said that Mojabari village in Chirang district was declared a tribal belt under Notification No. RD. 69/45/20 dated December 5, 1947, as stated in the petitioners' representation. He said that the purpose of protecting such areas is to safeguard the land rights and interests of eligible indigenous tribal communities, but the continued occupation of protected land by persons claimed to be ineligible raises serious concerns that require prompt, impartial, and lawful action by the competent authorities.

The Manch called upon the competent authorities to establish the present legal and factual position, identify any violations in accordance with due process, and initiate appropriate proceedings wherever warranted, including eviction proceedings against persons found to be ineligible to occupy protected land, subject to the applicable law, due process, and the directions of the competent court, to protect the lawful land rights of eligible tribal landholders.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh to Host Display of Buddha’s Relics Across Three Towns