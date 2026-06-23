BJSM opposes high-tension transmission line through agricultural lands

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KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) has strongly opposed the routing of the high-tension electricity transmission line through the agricultural lands and residential areas of Gambaribil village under Kokrajhar district, BTC. The organisation has urged the Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL) to immediately review and divert the route to prevent irreparable damage to the livelihood and safety of the local people.

Working President of the BJSM, DD Narzary, stated that the affected villagers were predominantly poor farmers who depend entirely on agriculture for their sustenance. He said that the transmission line passing through fertile agricultural land has severely affected cultivation and imposed long-term restrictions on the use of land. He also raised serious concerns regarding safety, future construction of houses, and inadequate compensation for the losses suffered.

The BJSM expressed deep concern that the entire BTC region was increasingly being crisscrossed by high-tension transmission lines, making the landscape resemble a 'spider's web' of electric corridors. Narzary said, "Development must be balanced with justice, environmental responsibility, and protection of people's rights."

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