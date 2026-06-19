Mysterious Death of Kokrajhar Man Triggers Family Dispute and Serious Allegations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The death of Rakesh Brahma of Maibong Nwgwr in Kokrajhar town has triggered a dispute within the family, with allegations and counter-allegations emerging over the circumstances surrounding his death.

Rakesh’s mother, Parbati Brahma, has accused his wife, Chini Pal Brahma, of allegedly mixing poison in a meal served to him at their residence. She claimed that Rakesh fell ill shortly after consuming the food and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Chini Pal Brahma denied the allegations, describing them as a conspiracy by her mother-in-law to grab family property. She alleged that there had been a long-standing dispute between them.

Speaking to the mediapersons on Thursday, Chini further alleged that she was physically assaulted by the family members and not allowed to pay her last respects to her husband.

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