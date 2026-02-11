BJSM urges BTC to deliver justice to Bhumka rape victims on 24th Bodoland Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: On the auspicious occasion of the 24th Bodoland Day, observed today to commemorate the BTC accord, the Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Mancha (BJSM) has urged the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) authorities to deliver justice, dignity, and rehabilitation to the victim families of the Bhumka gang rape incident.

In a memorandum submitted to the BTC Chief on Monday, BJSM Working President DD Narzary and Secretary Jayanta Boro highlighted the horrific gang rape of ten Bodo women in Bhumka village, Kokrajhar district, in January 1988. They described the incident—perpetrated allegedly by Assam Police personnel—as a painful reminder of the brutality inflicted on innocent tribal women.

The leaders emphasized that this forgotten tragedy remains a deep wound in the collective consciousness of Bodoland. “The daughters of Bhumka, a remote village in Kokrajhar district, endured one of the darkest and most inhuman atrocities in our history,” they stated. “Their tears shook the conscience of society and became a silent but powerful force behind the Bodoland movement.”

Yet, after 38 long years, the victim families continue to live without dignity, security, or proper recognition. “Governments have changed, councils have been formed, and political victories have been celebrated, but the lives of Bhumka’s victims remain frozen in pain, poverty, and silence,” the memorandum noted. Many families still reside in dilapidated houses, lacking safe drinking water, sanitation, healthcare, stable livelihoods, or social security. Their youth have been lost to history, while the elderly face neglect.

The BJSM leaders asserted that history now calls upon the present BTC leadership to act. “Justice delayed must not become dignity denied forever,” they said. “If Bodoland was built on sacrifices, then those sacrifices must be honoured, not forgotten.”

They called on the BTC authorities to take urgent initiatives, including, construction of permanent and dignified housing for the victim families, assurance of safe drinking water supply, proper sanitation, and comprehensive healthcare support, monthly livelihood assistance or pension support, a special rehabilitation and dignity restoration package, educational and employment opportunities for family members, official honour and public recognition of the victim sisters.

By addressing these demands, the BTC can help heal a long-standing scar and affirm its commitment to justice for those who suffered in the struggle for Bodoland.

