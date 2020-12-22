BJSM welcomes court's stay order on BJP-UPPL-GSP coalition government in BTC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Mancha (BJSM) on Monday welcomed the stay order of the UPPL, BJP and GSP coalition government in BTC. In a statement, the president of the BJSM, Janaklal Basumatary said that it had signified that nobody could go above law. He said the BJP, UPPL and GSP combined coalition secured second and third positions in the BTC election and could not claim to form government without giving the first chance to the single largest party to prove majority on the floor of the Assembly. This extraordinary hasty move by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by ministerHimantaBiswaSarma had malafide intention, said Basumatary.

Basumatary said the new chief of BTC, Pramod Boro was tutored by Sarma to expedite the process of land sale, permission and issues related to land transfer in BTC. He said that the PramodBoro-led executive council's decision to issue land patta and permission for purchase and sale of land to non-tribals was direct aggression of tribal notified reserved land and a move to destroy the constitutional safeguard of protected land and political rights of protected tribal people by the encroachers.

He said that Pramod Boro also declared Kokrajhar as 'Peace City' as if it was in a war zone and he treated the Bodo armed revolutionaries as war criminals along with the entire Bodo community. He also said that Boro's concept of converting Kokrajhar as peace city was an insult to Bodo people and Bodo armed revolutionaries.

"The revolution to demand a separate state is not illegal or unconstitutional in India. The Indian Constitution provides to create one or more states within a state if they qualify under the Reorganization of State Act, 1956. On the other hand, the land aggression of protected notified tribal land by the illegal forceful encroachers is illegal and liable to be evicted by state force. But the government, instead of evicting them is protecting them, leaving the protected people unprotected. This leads to communal conflict and breach of peace and tranquility in protected tribal area," said Basumatary.

