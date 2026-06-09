BKWAC CEM Mihiniswar Basumatary expresses concern over remarks of APW president

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BKWAC, Mihiniswar Basumatary, on Monday expressed concern over remarks made by APW President Abhijit Sharma and General Secretary Dhruvajyoti Talukdar against former Assam Assembly Speaker and current Cabinet Minister Biswajit Daimary. In a statement, Basumatary described the comments as unfortunate and said public criticism should be based on facts, responsibility, and respect for democratic values. He noted that certain remarks had caused hurt and anguish among members of the Bodo community as well as other sections of society.

Basumatary said any statement that directly or indirectly questions the dignity of a constitutional office or undermines equality among citizens is regrettable. He stressed that Assam’s social fabric is rooted in mutual respect, coexistence, and recognition of the contributions of all communities, values that must be protected and strengthened.

Highlighting Daimary’s contributions, Basumatary said his role in legislative reforms, institutional modernisation, and public welfare is widely acknowledged.

He further stated that the controversy has generated concern among tribal communities, many of whom view the remarks as an affront to their identity and contributions. Basumatary urged individuals and organisations to exercise restraint, responsibility, and sensitivity while participating in public discourse.

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