BKWAC chief Mihiniswar Basumatary demands solution to pending problems

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The CEM of BKWAC Mihiniswar Basumatary expressed disappointment over the delay in implementation of clauses of the BTR Accord, mainly the pending problems of BKWAC.

On the occasion of celebration of the 6th BTR Accord Day on Wednesday, Basumatary said that over nine hundred Bodo-Kachari villages outside BTC districts were brought under BKWAC through notification but the delimitation of constituencies was yet to be done. He said that the BKWAC was not aware of the number of Bodo villages of Sonitpur, Biswanath, and Goalpara districts to be included in BTC and of those to be brought under the jurisdiction of BKWAC. He further said that unless full notification of villages was done, the delimitation of constituencies and holding of elections to the council would not be possible.

Basumatary said that the interim council of BKWAC was running with a meagre amount of money and that it was not in a position to carry out welfare activities in its operational jurisdiction. He also said that the UBPO which struggled for creation of BKWAC was one of the stakeholders of BTR Accord, but despite this fact, it did not get a single rupee of the special package of Rs 1500 crore provided by the Government of India. He said that there were socio-economic and educational problems within the BKWAC and urged the Chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary, to look into their grievances.

Meanwhile, Mohilary also expressed dismay at the BKWAC being deprived of the special package of the Central Government. He assured that he would take necessary initiatives to look into their problems.

Also Read: BKWAC CEM Mihiniswar Basumatary and Bodo organizations meet Hagrama Mohilary