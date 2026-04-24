BKWAC Chief Inspects Flood-Hit Matmora Dyke and Majuli–Jorhat Bridge Site

KOKRAJHAR — The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC), Mihiniswar Basumatary, on Wednesday visited the Matmora Mathauri dyke at Sissi-Tekeliphuta in Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur, to assess the ground situation at flood and erosion-affected sites along the Brahmaputra.

A Vital Embankment Under Constant Threat

The Matmora bundh is a 27.15-km embankment running along the Brahmaputra river, serving as a critical line of defence for thousands of families in the area against recurring floods and erosion.

Basumatary acknowledged the embankment's importance but flagged that frequent breaches and continuous erosion remain a serious and unresolved concern for the local population.

He said the visit was part of his ongoing initiative to personally inspect vulnerable areas and understand the challenges communities are facing on the ground, rather than relying solely on reports.

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