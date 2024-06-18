BKWAC Launches ‘Bodofa UN Brahma Swlwngthai Bithangkhi’ Scheme for Bodo Medium Students’ Higher Studies

KOKRAJHAR: In a welcome initiative for Bodo medium students seeking to pursue higher studies, the Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) will provide free study facility under the ‘Bodofa UN Brahma SwlwngthaiBithangkhi’ scheme launched within BKWAC areas. Since its inception, the council has been giving priority to the development of Bodo medium education outside Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Speaking to The Sentinel, BKWAC chairman Anil Basumatary informed that the Education department of BKWAC has launched the ‘Bodofa UN Brahma Swlwngthai Bithankhi’ scheme in line with the ‘Bodofa UN Brahma Super-50 Mission’ of BTC —for meritorious Bodo medium students outside BTC pursuing higher studies. This follows an agreement between BKWAC and Down Town University of Guwahati to sponsor 60 meritorious students every year. A special entrance examination was conducted on Sunday (June 16) by the BKWAC Education department to facilitate financial incentives for students seeking admission in various courses offered by Down Town University. The test centres were Bathoupuri Bodo Higher Secondary School, Gorchuk in Guwahati and SB Bodo Higher Secondary School, SanjariNwgwr, Simen Chapori in Dhemaji district, with 250 students taking the test. Of them, 60 top students would be sponsored by the BKWAC while the Down Town University has also offered to sponsor a matching number of students on their part, informed Basumatary.

This apart, the BKWAC has also been giving financial incentives to meritorious Bodo medium students passingclass X and class XII final examinations and proceeding for higher studies. The BKWC Education department has also been extending financial grant-in-aid and teachers to Bodo medium schools including venture schools under BKWAC. Basumatary further informed that the BKWAC has decided to open Bodo language learning centres at different places in 10 districts of the State,and the process of appointment of teachers is continuing.

