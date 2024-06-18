Zonal Orientation Programs in Lakhimpur Train Teachers on Early Identification of Children with Special Needs

LAKHIMPUR: A series of zonal level orientation programmes for general teachers on ‘Early Identification of Children with Special Needs (CWSN)’ have been successfully held in Lakhimpur district. The programmes were organized under the auspices of Inclusive Education, Lakhimpur Education Block, with resource persons Pankaj Hazarika and DipakSaikiaand supervised by Block Elementary Education officer Lalit Hazarika. A total of 369 teachers under Lakhimpur Education Block were trained during the course of the orientation programmes wherein training was conducted on how to identify Divyang children in classrooms, the need for their early identification and the role of teachers, learning system for such children, principles of universal design of learning and 21 types of disabilities as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The training programmes were held at four venues, namely North Lakhimpur Town MV School, Rupahi High School, Kishan High School and Ujjwalpur Higher Secondary School. Pankaj Hazarika, DipakSaikia, special teacher Taniya Azmi, SarbeswarBaruah High School assistant teacher TribeniChetri, and Ujjwalpur Higher Secondary School assistant teacher DivyaJyotiBhuyan took part in the training programmes as resource persons. The programmes were also attended by District programme officers GunajitThakuriya and GitaliNeog.

