Black bear spotted in Rani Reserve Forest, highlights rich biodiversity

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A black bear was recently spotted roaming freely in its natural habitat in the Rani Reserve Forest, highlighting the rich biodiversity and thriving ecosystem of the reserve.

The sighting, captured on camera by journalist Jon Rabha, shows the bear moving freely in the forest in a non-captive environment, reflecting the healthy wildlife habitat that continues to flourish in the reserve.

The video was later shared on social media by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who highlighted the sighting as a positive sign of the State's ongoing wildlife conservation efforts.

Sharing the video, the Chief Minister wrote in Assamese that in the lap of Assam's unparalleled natural beauty, every species is finding a safe and secure environment. He noted that the recent footage of a black bear roaming naturally in the Rani Reserve Forest, captured by Jon Rabha's camera, reflects the success of the State's initiatives toward wildlife protection and conservation.

He further stated that the government remains committed to safeguarding nature's wealth and protecting the State's biodiversity.

"In Assam, every species thrives," the Chief Minister said, adding that such developments indicate the strength of the ecosystem and the effectiveness of conservation measures being implemented across the State.

The Rani Reserve Forest, located on the outskirts of Guwahati, is known for its dense forest cover and rich wildlife. The reserve serves as a natural habitat for several species of animals and birds, playing a crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance of the region.

Wildlife experts note that sightings of animals such as black bears in their natural environment indicate a healthy forest ecosystem and adequate protection measures, allowing wildlife to thrive without disturbance.

The recent sighting has once again drawn attention to the importance of preserving forest habitats and strengthening conservation initiatives to ensure that Assam's diverse flora and fauna continue to flourish in the years to come.

Also Read: Assam: Human Skeleton Recovered from Rani Reserve Forest