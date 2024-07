BARPETA: A carcass of a Black Panther was recovered at Manas National Park. The news of the death of a Black Panther at the World Heritage Site of Assam Manas National park has created sensation among the people of nearby area of Manas National Park. On Thursday, the Black Panther's body was found not too far from the Bahbari Range's main gate. The forest officials of Manas National Park recovered it from there.

