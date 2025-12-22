Blanket donation drive organised in Nagaon to mark Human Rights Day

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: With the support of faculty members of Govt Model College, Borkhola, and Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai, a blanket donation drive-cum-human rights awareness programme was organized recently to mark the Human Rights Day. The programme was jointly organized by the Department of Political Science, the Rotaract Club, and the IQAC, and was held at the Durga Mandap near KV Dholcherra.

Woollen blankets were distributed to 33 beneficiaries from below poverty line families, including tea garden labourers, daily wage earners, and farmers from nearby villages such as Jarailtola, Chandranathpur, and Dholcherra. The initiative aimed to sensitize students about human rights and social responsibility.

The programme was held under the patronage of the Principal, Dr Sahabuddin Ahmed, and was led by Dr Mofidur Rahman, Head of the Department of Political Science and IQAC Coordinator. It was supported by faculty members Dr Sanchuma Goyary, Dr Suroshikha Debnath, Dr Mousona Nath, Dikhya Dey, Dr Dipankar Roy, and Rosemary Lalzarkim Hmar, along with fifth-semester students and Rotaract Club members. RTU faculty member Dr Jesmine Ahmed also extended her full support to the event.

