Lakhimpur Doctor Distributes Blankets Among Specially-Abled Students

Lakhimpur: In a heartwarming gesture, the renowned gynaecology specialist and founder of Avaneesh Hospital, Dr Arup Dutta, distributed blankets to around a hundred specially-abled children, bringing smiles to their faces in Lakhimpur.

The distribution programme was held at the School for Specially-Abled Children in Chinatoli, where the students, both hearing and visually impaired, were given warm blankets. The initiative undertaken by Dr Dutta aims at making sure that no child from the institution has to face discomfort during the cold season.

Furthermore, Dr Dutta was accompanied by his wife, child, and noted social worker Raja Gogoi, all of them participated in the humanitarian effort. Their collective presence added warmth and encouragement to the event. Apart from blankets, the children were treated to chocolates, which made the occasion all the more joyful for the young students.