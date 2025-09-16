Blood donation camp in Bajali on Sept 17 to mark Prime Minister’s birthday

A Correspondent

PATHSALA: The District Health Society, Bajali will organize a voluntary blood donation camp on Wednesday, September 17, at Shahid Madan Rauta Civil Hospital, beginning at 10:00am.

This noble initiative is being held to commemorate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is part of the ongoing Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan and Sewa Saptah being observed across the country. Through this appeal, the District Health Society, Bajali, urged the voluntary organizations, conscious citizens, and residents of the district to come forward and actively participate in this life-saving endeavour, ensuring the success of the camp.

